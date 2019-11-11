Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram Blames Donald Trump for Alabama’s Loss to LSU

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram did not have a doubt in his mind the Alabama Crimson Tide were going to take down the LSU Tigers in what was being called the “Game of the Century.” So when LSU pulled off the upset, he was not happy and he blamed just one person – President Donald Trump. Ingram, who played for the Crimson Tide from 2008-2010, went to Twitter after the loss and took his frustration out on Trump.

“I’m blaming Trump for this one. Soon as they showed him at game we had that bad swacky!!” Ingram wrote. That led to a number of fans responding to Ingram’s tweet with one fan saying, “I literally just punched a hole in my wall after reading your tweet. You are so ungrateful for all the sacrifices Trump has made for this country. I can no longer be a Ravens fan with you on the team.” Another fan wrote, “Would he have gotten credit if y’all won?” And another fan wrote, “Sometimes you just get beat by a better team, man. There’s no shame in it.”

Before Ingram sent out the tweet, he gave respect for both teams for putting on a great show, the former Heisman winner wrote, “That’s a real BAMA/LSU game there!! Big plays, playmakers all over, competitive and physical as it gets for 60 min!! That was great football to watch.”

Ingram is not the only person to blame Trump for the loss. Comedian Daniel Tosh said there’s a “Trump Curse” and Alabama fans who were at the game believe Trump was the reason the team lost their first game of the season as well as their first home game in three years.

Ingram was a member of the Alabama team that won the national title in 2009 and it was the first title for head coach Nick Saban at the school. He won the Heisman Trophy that season after recording 1,658 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He was drafted No. 28 overall by the New Orleans Saints in 2011 and was a member of the team for eight seasons before joining the Baltimore Ravens this year. In his NFL career, Ingram has rushed for 6,626 yards 58 touchdowns while being named to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2017.