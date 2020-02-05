Ayesha Curry Sends ‘Infinite Prayers’ to Vanessa Bryant and Her Family in Wake of Kobe and Gianna’s Deaths

Many celebrities took time after learning of the tragedy that struck Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others following a devastating helicopter crash in California. Social media has seen many posts dedicating messages to Bryant and the impact he had on them, directly and indirectly.

Among those were Ayesha Curry, whose husband Steph Curry plays for the Golden State Warriors. She put out a heartfelt note towards Vanessa Bryant and her family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Dear Lord, please cover Vanessa and her family. Sending infinite prayers,” she began her Instagram post. “My heart aches for her and the girls. I’ve written and deleted 100 times today. I have no words and they’re never going to come out the way I want them to. Praying for peace and protection over this family and other families involved. Rest In Peace and power, Gigi and Kobe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Jan 26, 2020 at 10:22pm PST

The image she shared was of Kobe and Gianna side-by-side embracing each other. As of this posting, the photo has over 1 million likes.

Meanwhile, her husband also shared a photo of him with Bryant following one of their games.

“A lot of questions right now,” he began. “Our faith is being tested…but all I can say is thank you 🙏🏽. May you and Gianna rest easy!”

The Currys have three children together: Riley (8), Ryan (5) and Canon (1).

Bryant’s passing has been tough on all those who knew him and those who never interacted with him. The former Los Angeles Lakers star transcended sports.

Among those who shared an emotional message following his death was Nicki Minaj.

“We will always love you, Kobe. May God grant your wife [and]; family peace, strength and understanding,” she began her Instagram post. “You were a star among stars. An icon among icons. The best even in the midst of the best. You supported artists, athletes, children… You made us proud. You shined. You did it. You win. You can rest now, King.”

Among the other casualties in the crash were Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and the pilot Ara Zobayan.

It was reported afterwards that Zobayan was one of the best in the area when it came to his piloting skills. Los Angles Clippers star, Kawhi Leonard, came out and said he had used him multiple times since his arrival in L.A.