NASCAR Star Angela Ruch on Ryan Newman Crash: ‘It Brought Tears to My Eyes’ (Exclusive)

Angela Ruch did not witness Ryan Newman‘s crash at the Daytona 500 first-hand, but she was emotional when she saw footage of it. Popculture.com talked to Ruch about the crash and she revealed that while she has yet to meet Newman, her uncle, NASCAR star Derrike Cope, is very good friends with him. Ruch saw the crash while she was on a flight and she became upset.

“I was watching live, I saw the wreck and it brought tears to my eyes,” she said to PopCulture.com exclusively. “It puts things into perspective. Being a mom, having two kids and just knowing that we do risk our lives. A lot of us think we’re invincible. We don’t think it can happen to us. But it definitely puts things in perspective and it tells us that it can happen to us at any given time.”

The good news for Newman is he was able to walk away from the crash as he suffered a head injury. Currently, the NASCAR season is put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic but once it returns fans will be excited to see him back on the track.

“I always remember my uncle saying he’s a great man,” Ruch said. “Very quiet guy and very reserved. Also really intelligent.”

Shortly after the Daytona 500, Newman released a statement about his health. He first fans for their support as he was recovering from his injuries.

“The outpouring of emotion from not only the NASCAR community, but across the country, has been truly humbling,” Newman said. “I want to personally thank everyone including the Man upstairs for their support, encouragement and the numerous offers of assistance.”

Newman didn’t reveal when he’ll return, but he said he’s looking forward to returning to the track.

“I’ve spoken with Jack Roush and he has assured me that the #6 car will be waiting and ready for my return,” Newman said. “I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel and battling for another race win in the Roush Fenway Ford.”

As for Ruch, she entered the 2020 NASCAR season as a full-time competitor of the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. When NASCAR returns to action, Ruch is ready to prove the doubters wrong.

“It’s my first year running a full season which is amazing,” she said. “It’s all about getting behind the wheel as much as you possibly can. For me being in my first year running every single weekend is a dream come true for me and I’m very thankful.”