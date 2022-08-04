Aaron Rodgers Opens up About Strained Relationship With His Family

Aaron Rodgers is hoping to patch things up with his family down the road. The Green Bay Packers quarterback had a falling out with his parents and two brothers several years ago, which is something his brother, Jordan, talked about on The Bachelorette in 2016. While appearing on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, Rodgers is opening up about where things currently stand with his family.

"I do believe in healing and I believe in the possibility of reconciliation at some point," Rodgers said, per TMZ Sports. "But, it's a different journey for all of us, and to judge on the outside about what should be or what it should look like, or who's wrong or who's right is just a game I've never wanted to play and still don't want to play. The most important thing for me is deep love and gratitude for them, and for the lessons I learned, and for the way I was raised, and hope for the future. But who knows what that future is gonna look like, when it's gonna look like, when time is gonna come."

Rodgers continued: "But, I have no bitterness in my heart. I have no resentment. "I just have deep love and appreciation for the lessons that I learned, and the fact that if I hadn't been raised that way — all the good and all the frustrating — there's no way I'd be sitting here today."

It was reported that Rodgers' ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn was the reason he has a strained relationship with his family. In 2018 Munn appeared on Andy Cohen's Radio Andy on Sirius XM and shared her side of the story. "I met one brother, the one who was on The Bachelorette, Jordan. I was friendly with Jordan," she said, per US Weekly. "I met the parents only a couple times, and before he and I started dating, he hadn't spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months."

"I just think it's really important to try to mend things in a family, and I encourage that … I do believe that family and fame and success can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success," Munn continued. "His father played football and is a sports chiropractor … They're all in sports, and Aaron is one of the best, if not the best, quarterback to ever play the game. Their work has a direct connection to what he does."