'The Masked Singer' Fans Are Convinced Robopine Is a 'Fast & Furious' Star

The Masked Singer fans are convinced they know the celebrity identity of the Robopine, but others don't think the clues are adding up! The half-robot, half-porcupine character brought the house down Wednesday with his rendition of "All of Me" by John Legend, and panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy guessed stars like Jamie Foxx and Lionel Richie, but Twitter is convinced the real identity of Robopine is Tyrese Gibson.

Proponents of the theory argue that the "How You Gonna Act Like That" singer's voice is unmistakable, pointing to the soda can being cracked in his clue package as a hint to his Hollywood debut in a Coca-Cola commercial and the word "angel" being a reference to his song "Angel" and his role as Angel Mercer in the 2005 film Four Brothers.

Other people have argued there's been no reference to his most famous character, Roman Pearce in the Fast & Furious films, pointing out that Robopine specifically claimed to be 60 years old with "kids and grandkids," and Gibson is only 42. The debate on Twitter has been heating up this season, with one person writing on Twitter, "Tyrese has no falsetto voice and neither does Robopine, so this is him. His riffs are unique only to Tyrese, and his hand mannerisms and how he holds the microphone are unique to only Tyrese. And it sounds like him..."

Robopine is definitely @Tyrese. Called it first episode. Can't fool me with that grandkid comment. #TheMaskedSinger — Cool Corgi Mama (@MotherofCorgis3) March 26, 2021

How do they NOT know (🗣ESPECIALLY ROBIN & NICOLE), that RoboPine is R&B Singer & “Fast & Furious” Star Tyrese?🤷🏽‍♀️ #TheMaskedSinger — Michelle Miller (@Michell19251718) March 25, 2021

A more conflicted fan tweeted, "Robopine did sound like Tyrese but some of the clues just don't match - he's not 60 years old with grandkids," as another added, "I think they [are] trying to throw the viewer off with the clues cause RoBoPine sounds like Tyrese." With a voice like Robopine's, it's likely going to be a while before any answer is confirmed by an unmasking, and more clues will hopefully help us nail down our final guess soon. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and is available for streaming the next day on Hulu.

