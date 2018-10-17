‘Southern Charm’ Star Thomas Ravenel’s Lawyer for Sexual Assault Case Killed in Plane Crash

The lawyer whpo has been representing Southern Charm Star Thomas Ravenel in his sexual assault case was killed in plane crash over the weekend.

According to PEOPLE, attorney Richard P. Terbrusch was on a private plane with his girlfriend Dr. Jennifer Landrum when the small aircraft went down over the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday.

Both Terbrusch and Landrum as well as the pilot — 41-year-old Munidat “Raj” Persuad — were killed in the crash that happened near Long Island, New York.

Terbrusch began representing 56-year-old Ravenel after the former nanny to his kids — “Nanny Dawn” — alleged that he sexually assaulted her. Following the allegations, Terbrusch told PEOPLE that his “client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims.”

The lawyer’s estranged wife — Susan Terbrusch — spoke out about his death, saying that she and his family “are still numb.”

“He was a great guy who did a lot of good work for charities and the community,” she continued. The couple shared one son together.

Landrum is survived by two children from a previous relationship, as well as her mother Carol Landrum.

“She was beautiful. She was just a wonderful person and a wonderful mother. She has two children,” Carol told reporters. “It’s hard to. It’s hard to comprehend. I couldn’t, I couldn’t. You just don’t expect to go-to pass on before your children.”

“I can hardly believe it,” she later added. “It’s not easy to accept.”

At this time, the exact cause of the plane crash remains unclear.

While speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Dawn revealed that she was in fact the previously unnamed woman who had gone to the police with sexual assault claims against Ravenel.

“Although I believe he should be in jail for his crimes, the reality according to statistics is that he will go unpunished,” she told the outlet at the time. “I feel the only justice I will receive is to share my story in the efforts to educate the public and support assault survivors.”

She then went on to detail the incident, saying that it happened when “Thomas returned home from an evening with friends” and that after he made an unwanted advance on her she attempted to leave but he stopped her .

“I went upstairs to get my jacket which had the key to my vehicle in the pocket. I was corralled into the master bedroom and he shut the door behind me. I turned around and he had his pants dropped, not wearing underwear,” Dawn said. “He was blocking the door. I was mortified, embarrassed, and scared.”

“I was unsure what to do because Kensie was sleeping very close by,” she went on to say. “He proceeded to rip my clothes off, and I struggled to redress. I remember how worried I was that I may have to run outside in the January cold without clothes on and in an upscale neighborhood. I lived almost an hour away so I would have to drive home naked.”

Ravenel has since been fired from Southern Charm.