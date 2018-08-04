Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Sister Kim’s Comments Amid Ongoing Drama: ‘I Just Couldn’t Take It Any More’



Kourtney Kardashian responded to the heated comments sister Kim Kardashian West launched at her during a heated argument everyone saw in a new preview for Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 15.

“I think it started at the end of season 14, a lot of tension building between us,” Kardashian told E! News Friday. “I felt like every day almost I was being picked on and criticized and I just couldn’t take it any more.”

The footage was filmed last winter, when the Kardashians were trying to organize their annual Christmas card photo shoot. Months later, there is still some tension between Kardashian and her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

“Honestly, I think it’s ongoing,” Kardashian told E! News. “I’ve been really working on myself a lot and I think through my growth, I’m better at expressing myself. I think in the past I’ve always been great at like not being emotional. I think that I’m better now at expressing my feelings. So I think this is ongoing. It’s a lot of communication instead of letting things go back into the way that they were. It’s definitely a process and you’ll see it throughout the season.”

The KUWTK preview clips released this week focused on an ongoing feud between Kardashian and Kim. It all came to a head when Kim said Kardashian is the “least exciting to look at” among the sisters when Kardashian said she could not compromise her schedule for the photo shoot. In another clip, Kim said she felt Kardashian “doesn’t want to be a Kardashian anymore.”

“She’s the least exciting to look at, so she can be out,” Kim told their mom Kris Jenner and Khloe. “She doesn’t do s—. She doesn’t know what it’s like to actually have f—ing work to do.”

In another clip, Kardashian called Kim an “evil human being.”

“You don’t say things like that. You just just have really different values than me,” Kardashian is heard telling Khloe and Jenner over the phone through tears. “I choose to be a mother to my three kids [Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3]. I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough, more than I would like to.”

Kim walked into the room and jumped into the conversation, yelling, “You don’t do s–!”

“You’re a very distraught, evil human being,” Kardashian told Kim. “I don’t wanna see you, OK? I don’t agree with who you are as a human being.”

In the months since all this was filmed, Kim and Kardashian must have gotten back on good terms because the two appear friendly on social media. Kardashian also appeared in the Christmas photo, so something worked out with her schedule.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 15 kicks off on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian