Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Reveals What ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Stars Think of Her New Boyfriend

Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s new boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, has her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation family’s stamp of approval. The MTV personality revealed the wrestler met “everybody but Nicole [“Snooki” Polizzi].” Her co-star was pregnant when the cast met him in Las Vegas.

“They have FaceTimed. I want them to meet next week,” Farley told Us Weekly. During the chat Polizzi added, “I already approve!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Farley revealed she felt “huge” pressure when she introduced her 24-year-old boyfriend to the cast of the hit MTV series.

“My family is like, ‘We’ll just go with it.’ This [family], I’m like, ‘You don’t understand!’” Farley added.

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio also chimed in, saying: “She has to prep him!”

Despite her nerves, Carpinello got along with all of his girlfriend’s castmates. Ronnie Ortiz Magro told the outlet he’s happy as long as Farley is happy.

As for Vinny Guadagnino, he said, “When someone’s not happy, then we hate that person.”

Farley and Carpinello began dating a few month after she filed for divorce from husband Roger Matthews. She kept the relationship under wraps for some time, though she first featured him on her social media in March.

At the end of May, Farley spoke about the relationship shortly after making their red carpet debut. She told Entertainment Tonight that her son calls Carpinello “Baby.”

“Greyson calls him ‘Baby,’ so he’s always like, ‘Hi, Baby!’ and Meilani’s always known him as [my friend] Erica’s brother, so that’s how I wanted to keep it with the kids, so it’s not an awkward transition,” Farley revealed. “So, they’ve just always known him as one of our really close friends.”

“[Meilani] honestly probably likes him more than me at this point, because he’s cooler and will do a lot more,” she joked. “And I’m like, the mom yelling in the background. But it’s fine. I’ll let him have his moments.”

Carpinello said at the time he’s a big fan of his girlfriends’ kids, whom he’s known for years being a longtime friend of the family.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with the kids,” he said at the time. “I’ve known Meilani for a few years. She’s known me for a couple years, she is great with me. I love the kids. They’re great.”

The MTV reality series returned Thursday with the show revisiting Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino facing sentencing before heading to prison, add planning his wedding to Lauren Pesce.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.