Daymond John Calls Mark Cuban ‘Mr. President’ at American Music Awards

Before Mark Cuban handed Linkin Park the Favorite Alternative Artist award at the American Music Awards, his Shark Tank co-star Daymond John jokingly referred to him as “Mr. President.”

John “got a laugh out of Cuban on stage at the AMAs by calling him ‘Mr. President,’” Politico’s Edward-Isaac Dovere tweeted.

Cuban who also owns the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, has toyed around with the idea of running for president and has made his distaste for President Donald Trump clear.

“If I was single, I would do it. For sure,” Cuban told WFAA before a Mavs game on Oct. 16. “I haven’t decided yet, but it’s so tribal right now and it’s so mean in so many respects, why would somebody want to put their family through that?”

Cuban also told TMZ’s Harvey Levin on Objectified that he is considering a run for the presidency but hasn’t made a decision. Although he doesn’t care for Trump’s policies, he said he would run as a Republican.

“Because I think there is a place for someone who is socially a centrist but … very fiscally conservative,” Cuban said. “But I think there are better ways now to make the government smaller than the traditional Republican ways.”

Cuban also told WFAA he thought Trump was paying too much attention to campaigning, even though he’s already in office.

“I just don’t like the way things are going,” he told WFAA. “I think if President Trump […] wasn’t the campaigner in chief, if he wasn’t a Twitter troll, then maybe we’d look at it and say ‘OK maybe he’s not doing a bad job.’”

The 59-year-old Cuban and his wife, Tiffany, have two daughters.