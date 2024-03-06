'The Voice': Reba McEntire Cries During Former Kidz Bop Singer's Emotional Audition

The Voice coach Reba McEntire couldn't hold back her emotions after witnessing 16-year-old William Alexander's Blind Audition. The talented teenager, who previously performed as a Kidz Bop singer, impressed the judges during Tuesday's audition round, singing an emotional rendition of Lizzy McAlpine's "Ceilings" that he dedicated to his late grandfather, who passed away last year.

McEntire and her fellow coach Chance the Rapper both turned their chairs for Alexander, with Chance marveling, "First of all, you're 16? That's crazy!" He praised the singer, saying, "You have great control, and just a really unique tone. I really don't think there's anybody in the competition that sounds anything like you."

It was only after Alexander revealed his family connection to the song that McEntire began to get emotional. "Were you really thinking about your grandfather? Because when I sing a song, and I'm thinking about my mama... I start gasping and I can't sing anymore!" she told the contestant. "How did you do that? Wonderful, wonderful! You're gonna have somebody with you all the time, and now I'm getting choked up!"

As McEntire reached for a tissue to dab at her tears, Alexander decided to choose the country icon as his coach for the season, explaining later that it was her connection to his story that helped him decide. "It feels so crazy that Reba got emotional," the teen shared. "That's when I really felt connected to her, and that's when I just knew that I had to pick Reba."

McEntire noted how valuable having Alexander on her team was as the show moves forward toward the Battles round, saying, "William's voice was very smooth but different than anything else I've got. So that's why I wanted him!"

Alexander's audition wasn't the only emotional one of the week. During Monday's Blind Audition rounds, Madison Curbelo, 21, returned for her second shot at the coaches after she originally auditioned for The Voice as an 18-year-old back in Season 20. After being shut out by the coaches – Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Nick Jonas – following her rendition of "Don't Worry, Be Happy," Shelton advised Curbelo to get out and perform to build her confidence – and it's clear she took his advice.

Performing her own arrangement of Ben E. King's "Stand By Me" in both English and Spanish, Curbelo earned chair turns from all four of the coaches, completely reversing the fate of her original audition. In the end, the singer decided to join coaching country duo Dan + Shay, giving the coaches not only a valuable addition to their roster, but their first four-chair turn win.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Disclosure: PopCulture. is owned by Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.