Woman Tells Terminal Friend Donald Trump Was Impeached So He Can Die In Peace

A woman in Oregon lied to her terminal ex-husband saying that President Donald Trump had been impeached so that he may be laid to rest in peace.

On April 6, Michael Garland Elliott passed away surrounded by his friends. One of the last people to speak with Elliott was his 68-year-old ex-wife Teresa. During a final phone conversation with Michael, Teresa told him that the billionaire real estate mogul had been impeached from office.

Michael Elliott’s obituary chronicled his final moments when Teresa told him that Donald Trump had been impeached.

The final paragraph from Mike’s obituary read:

“Mike ran out of family long ago and is survived by his ex-wife and best friend, Elliott. Though their marriage ran aground, their friendship only grew stronger and hers was the last voice Mike heard. And the last thing she said to him was ‘Donald Trump has been impeached.’ Upon hearing that he took his final, gentle breath, his earthly work concluded. Mike will be forever missed but never forgotten. A proper memorial is planned for August.”

Teresa spoke out about why she decided to tell Michael that Trump was being impeached.

“I knew it was his very, very last moments,” she said during an interview with New York Daily News. “I knew that would bring him comfort.”

Mr. Elliott passed away due to congestive heart failure. Teresa described Michael as a “news junkie” and that he “hated [Trump’s] effing guts.”

“If I could leave him with a happy piece of news then why wouldn’t I?” Teresa said. “And maybe in the end it won’t turn out to be a lie.”

Another interesting tidbit from Michael’s obituary stated that he was a standout basketball player in high school. He later joined a semi-pro basketball team that toured the country and played exhibition games dressed as women. He was called “Skaggy Maggie.”

