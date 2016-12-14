We Finally Have An Answer As To Why Starbucks Misspells Names On Cups

Have you ever wondered why Starbucks always seems to spell your name wrong on your cup? Well, the answer has finally arrived as to why this happens, and it might be surprise you that the entire phenomenon is no accident.

According to a new conspiracy video shared by YouTube users Super Deluxe, the filmmakers explain that there is purpose behind misspelling names.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Super Deluxe team sent out a woman named Molly to five different Starbucks branches. Three of the stores managed to completely screw up the spelling: Molli, Mali, and most incredibly, Mommy.

Even though Molly’s name was spelled incorrectly on her coffee cup, there’s one image that is consistent with every image of the misspelling: the Starbucks logo.

“Two things: A misspelled name, and that familiar green siren, staring at you with her all-knowing gaze,” the narrator of the video says.

You had one job @Starbucks my name is GUNNER, last time I got “gutter” and now this pic.twitter.com/hfwmN8UYQB — Ğunner Ğomez (@GunGomz) December 11, 2016

Many times when Starbucks baristas totally mess up a name, people take to social media to share the humorous mistake. However, they were unaware the company is banking on people doing that.

Starbucks has a deceptively genius plan to get free marketing on social media by every misspelled name.

Whenever a Starbucks post hits the Internet, more and more people are influenced to buy the product. Other social media users want to see how the Starbucks baristas might misspell their name so they can show their friends online. In doing so, people are “perpetuating the frothy cycle of control.”

“That’s right, sheeple – you’ve been giving Starbucks free publicity for years!” the narrator said.

today i go to starbucks and the lady writes my name as “shastine.” raise your hand if you’ve ever heard of this name hahaha pic.twitter.com/ksVGqk2ttR — Justine (@justinekriegs) December 4, 2016

If you think this conspiracy is interesting, check out some of these other inexplicable stories that have surfaced on the Internet recently: Chinese astronaut hears strange knocking on spaceship, video of alleged Russian Yeti sighting posted online, an astronaut yelling “Earth must be warning” before attempting suicide, a UFO expert spewing black liquid only moments before his death, a video of bikers getting stopped on back road of Area 51, and a group in people in Michigan convinced that they saw Bigfoot.

Do you think Starbucks misspells names on purpose?

[H/T YouTube: Super Deluxe]

– – – –

Are you excited for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? Get your tickets here!