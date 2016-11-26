These Cats Recreate Famous Movie Scenes

If there is one thing the Internet loves, it is cats. Netizens go ga-ga over the feline friends, and the Internet makes no apologies for how much it loves cats. Countless memes and inside jokes have benefited from the adorable pets, and now a couple for Notts, UK is taking their cat all the way to Internet stardom.

No, they’re not trying to make another Grumpy Cat. They are just recreating iconic movie scenes with their cat.

The couple, David and Sarah, have two cats named Willow and Tara they use for their shoots. The latter feline is the star for most of the shoots, and the couple has said the project began as a joke.

“We started doing it as a picture question in our pub quiz’s film/TV round, and it went down really well so we made it a regular thing,” they told The Dodo.

The couple also told LoveMeow, “The cats clearly think we’re weird. It can be a challenge to get [the cats] to cooperate, but they get lots of treats so that tends to win them over to our nonsense.”

David and Sarah have plans to make more of these photos. So far, they have tackled scenes from E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Alien, Ghost, and The Shining. All of the photos star David posing along with one of the cats. And, when you look at the pictures, it is hard to ignore how hilarious the whole ordeal is.

Seriously, the Alien recreation tops the list; Tara looks way too happy to be bursting out of her father’s chest.

What do you guys think about these kitty recreations? Which movies or scenes do you want the couple to tackle next? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T] Bored Panda