Spike TV’s Adaptation Of ‘The Mist’ Gets First Trailer

In 2007, Frank Darabont directed a theatrical adaptation of Stephen King‘s novella “The Mist.” Although that film had some pretty stiff competition, it is considered to be one of the best live-action adaptations of King’s source material. One of the most drastic liberties taken with the film was including a controversial twist ending, with the novella’s story concluding before the ending shown in the film. A new re-imagining of the source material will be coming to Spike TV on June 22, with the new series getting its first trailer.

Apart from the way the theatrical adaptation chose to end, 2007’s The Mist remained relatively faithful to the story upon which it was based. Spike TV’s The Mist, however, goes into some altogether new territories.

The premise is similar, with a strange vapor rolling into a town and bringing terrifying threats with it, but gone is the grocery store and cast of characters featured in the original story.

Show creator Christian Torpe explained, “I wanted to be respectful to the source material, but my feeling was there was already a great adaptation out there by Frank Darabont.”

On how he turned it into a series, Torpe revealed,” The novella is 200 pages and one location, and we needed to change that to make an ongoing series. But we wanted to remain faithful to the heart of the story.”

As evidenced in the trailer, the whole story will be bigger in scale, exploring how the mist will impact many different locations and groups of people. Instead of just a small marketplace, the show will examine groups of survivors in churches and malls.

“But we are not just in the mall,” Torpe admits. “We establish different little pressure cookers under the influence of whoever the leader would be in those locations. Each of them come up with different theories or beliefs about what’s going on. Eventually, the story lines will dovetail and turn into conflicts.”

From sex to religion to politics, Torpe says the new series will examine themes that are timely in our cultural climate.

“I thought it was incredibly timely to do a show about what people do when they are blinded by fear,” details Torpe. “We look around at what’s going on in the world, and everyone is constantly looking for someone to blame, or someone to lead them to the promised land. They find people to hate, either because of their gender or race or faith. Those are elements we tap into — how fear drives things like misogyny and homophobia.”

