The Soska Sisters Explain Their Approach To ‘Rabid’ Remake

When a movie studio announces they will be developing a remake of a beloved horror film, there are two things that almost always follow. One thing is eventual box office returns, as creating a movie with an established name and fanbase can connect more easily with audiences. Another thing that typically follows is an outpouring of criticisms over the mere concept of cashing in on a name, as many remakes can’t hold a candle to the original. With filmmakers Jen and Sylvia Soska preparing to make an update of David Cronenberg’s Rabid, the twin sisters explained why their remake is worth your time.

UP NEXT: Learn Vampire 101 In New Clips From Horror Film ‘The Transfiguration’

Videos by PopCulture.com

While promoting their latest film, See No Evil 2, the sisters explained that their film will be a slightly different interpretation from the source material.

“We are very honored to have been the team chosen to take on the remake of Cronenberg’s Rabid,” Sylvia explained. “Normally, I’m not a huge fan of remakes but that’s if they don’t have anything new to bring to the story. We have a unique perspective just because of who we are to tell the story from Rose’s eyes as well as make a commentary on the increasingly rabid world that we live in.”

In the original 1977 film, Rose (Marilyn Chambers) undergoes a radical plastic surgery procedure which leads her to develop a thirst for blood. Rose goes on to infect her victims, who develop a similar thirst for blood, while also going into a rabid frenzy.

Much of the film is told through the perspective of Rose’s boyfriend Hart (Frank Moore), so the Soskas revealing the change in perspective will automatically alter the narrative.

In addition to why this remake will be different from others, the Soskas explained the significance of doing at remake at this point in their careers.

“Also, we’ve been dying to get back into body horror. Ten years into David’s filmmaking career, he remade The Fly and it brought him to this new level. This is ten years into our career and this will be our first film that gets a wide theatrical release, so it feels like a good pairing. We just have to make sure we don’t let down our country, our fanbase, and our hero,” she revealed. “No pressure.”

Remakes are easy to dismiss, but Cronenberg’s The Fly is a perfect example of why they’re worth pursuing, so hopefully the same can be said of the Soskas’ Rabid.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Bloody Disgusting]