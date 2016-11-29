Rosie O’Donnell Responds To Controversy Over Her Tweet About Barron Trump

Earlier this week, comedian Rosie O’Donnell received criticism for a tweet she posted in regards to president-elect Donald Trump’s son, Barron.

Rosie’s tweet suggested that Barron, 10, might have autism, Rare reports. She wrote, “Barron Trump Autistic? If so – what an amazing opportunity to bring attention to the AUSTISM epidemic,” and shared a YouTube video on Twitter titled “Is Barron Trump Autistic? #StopTheBullying.”

Rosie has an autistic daughter and wanted to clear up the controversy with a heartfelt message she posted to her website on Saturday.

She wrote about her daughter, Dakota, and the experience she has had with autism. O’Donnell continued saying, “When I saw the anti bullying video that mentioned Barron it spoke to the symptoms many ASD kids have, it was educational and informational.”

She said she “tweeted from my heart” and believes that if it was true, it would “help so much with the autism epidemic.”

Rosie said, “I have no ill will for his children or any children. And if [you] knew anything about me, [you] would know that.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com