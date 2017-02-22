Ohio Parents Charged With Endangerment When 8-Year-Old Son Was Found With Heroin in His System

In the Cleveland suburb of Berea, OH, a mother and father have been charged with child endangerment after their 8-year-old son was found unresponsive back in January and with heroin in his system. Luckily, the boy survived the incident and now lives with his grandparents nearby.

Charles Dowdy and Danielle Simko, who are both 31, are scheduled to appear in court this week on charges of child endangerment and drug possession.

According to the police report, Dowdy called authorities on the morning of January 11 when their sons “lips were turning blue” while he was in bed with Simko. According to the report, the young boy was “not breathing” when the 911 call was received.

When Officer Kevin Burke responded to the call, he found Dowdy performing chest compressions in hopes of reviving the boy with CPR. Burke stepped in and was able to locate a pulse on the boy, who was then taken to a nearby hospital.

The police report states, “Dowdy stated that it is possible that approximately five minutes passed from the time he checked on the (child) until he noticed the discoloration in his lips.”

When the boy arrived at the hospital, staff members found a baggie of heroin and other pills stuffed in his sock. A urine test on the boy revealed heroin in his system.

Police investigated the home, which resulted in the discovery of syringes and drugs.

Dowdy admitted to having used drugs on the day of the incident, but at this time, there has been no explanation for how the drugs got into the boy’s system.

