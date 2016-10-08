Our Intelligence Comes From Just One Parent

After extensive research, scientists have been led to the conclusion that the mother’s genetics determine how intelligent her children are. The father’s genetics apparently make no difference.

Intelligence genes are carried on the X chromosome. Women are more likely to transmit their intelligence to their offspring because they have two X chromosomes, while men only have one.

In some cases, a category of genes referred to as “conditioned genes” are thought to only work if they are passed down from the mother. In other cases, only the father can pass on these conditioned genes. However, intelligence is believed to be one of the conditioned genes that comes from the mother.

At Glasgow, researchers wanted to explore how human intelligence is developed. They interviewed 12,686 young people ranging in age from 14 to 22 every year from 1994. The team concluded that the best predictor of intelligence was the IQ of the mother. Other factors were taken into account, such as race and socio-economic status yet the mother’s genetics were still the most reliable predictor.

Genetics are not the only determinant of intelligence. While genetics account for 40 to 60 percent of a person’s intelligence, a heavily weighted factor is the environment in which a child is raised.

In this non-genetic chunk of intelligence, mothers have been found to play an extremely significant role in this aspect as well. According to Independent, “Researchers at the University of Washington found that a secure emotional bond between a mother and child is crucial for the growth of some parts of the brain.”

For all the fathers out there, no need to fret just yet. The male can play just as crucial of a role as mothers in nurturing children. Other gene determined traits such as intuition and emotions are critical in unlocking potential intelligence, and can be inherited by the father.

