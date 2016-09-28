NCIS Showrunner Gary Glasberg Dies At Age 50

Terrible news struck for the NCIS family today. Gary Glasberg, the executive producer/showrunner of NCIS and creator/executive producer of NCIS: New Orleans suddenly died. He passed away on September 28 in Los Angeles at the age of 50.

In 2009, Glasberg joined NCIS as a co-executive producer/writer. In 2011, he was named showrunner, and since then he has led the series to become the #1 drama series in the world and finishing at #1 on U.S. television for five consecutive seasons, according to Deadline. He later created spinoff show NCIS: New Orleans in 2014, which is now in its third season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A statement was released on behalf of the cast and crew of CBS’s mothership show NCIS.

The statement read: “Gary was our rock, our cheerleader, our team captain. He inspired us with his leadership, his creative instincts and keen insight. NCIS will not be the same without him, and each of us will miss his smiling face and unwavering humor, which lifted us every day.”

CBS Studios had recently signed Glasberg to a new three-year overall deal. He was one of the top showrunners on the network’s roster.

President of entertainment for CBS Glenn Geller stated: “Today is an overwhelmingly sad day for NCIS, CBS and anyone who was blessed to spend time with Gary Glasberg. We have lost a cherished friend, gifted creative voice, respected leader and, most memorably, someone whose warmth and kindness was felt by all around him. Our heartfelt thoughts and sympathies go out to his wife, Mimi, his two sons and all his family and friends.”

Glasberg started his career in Hollywood as a writer. HIs additional television credits include hit shows such as Shark, The Mentalist, Crossing Jordan, The $treet, and Bones.

Gary Glasberg is survived by his wife Mimi Schmir and his two sons, Dash and Eli.

We offer our most sincere condolences the Glasberg family.

[H/T Deadline, Deadline: Cast/Crew Statement]