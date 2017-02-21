‘Making A Murderer’ Subject Steven Avery Begged Ken Kratz To Represent Him

When the documentary true crime series Making A Murderer debuted on Netflix in 2015, every viewer immediately became an expert on murder trials and knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that the series’ subject Steven Avery was innocent. Prosecutor Ken Kratz recently made claims that the filmmakers intentionally misled viewers with editing techniques and omitted integral details of the case. Kratz’s upcoming book not only reveals many of these instances, but also reveals that in 2005, Avery made a very enticing offer to Kratz.

Kratz’s book alleges that the filmmakers avoided showing important pieces of evidence to ensure the series fit Making A Murderer’s narrative of Avery’s innocence. A huge detail left out of the case was that, when Avery was seeking an appeal in 2005, he contacted Kratz and pleaded for him to represent him while blaming another family member for the death of Teresa Halbach and implying that the pair “can all get money together.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: ‘Making A Murderer’ Prosecutor Reveals Never-Before-Seen Proof of Steven Avery’s Guilt

Avery was found guilty of the murder in October 2005 when Halbach’s remains were found on Avery’s property and his blood was found in her car. One sequence of the show displayed Avery’s defensive team questioning why there was a hole in a vial of Avery’s blood, leading viewers to believe someone stole blood to frame Avery.

Kratz’s book, however, details exactly who punctured the vial’s seal and for what purpose, which the show left out.

The show portrayed Kratz as a villainous prosecutor, which he says couldn’t be further from the truth. Kratz claims that Avery was reaching out to him only a few months prior to the documentary’s release.

Kratz revealed to Daily Mail, “It’s clear to me that it was Avery’s intention to profit financially by involving me in his case. Of course, for me, I had no financial motives at all.”

In some of the letters Kratz received, Avery apparently tries to implicate other family members. Kratz explained, “This is clearly something he has done before and I suspect this won’t be the last time Steven Avery blames somebody else for his behavior in the Halbach murder.”

The letters, and other pertinent details of the case, will be published in Kratz’s book Avery: The Case Against Steven Avery and What ‘Making a Murderer’ Gets Wrong, will be available February 21.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Daily Mail]