Madonna Named Billboard’s Woman Of The Year

Pop legend Madonna has been named Billboard’s Woman of the Year. The “Like A Virgin” singer will be honored at the 11th annual Billboard Women In Music event in New York City this winter.

“Madonna is one of a miniscule number of super-artists whose influence and career transcend music,” Janice Min of Billboard said. “With her creative vision, relentless innovation, and dedication to philanthropic causes, she is an inspiration to hundreds of millions of people around the world, all while shattering every career record out there. She is an important feminist on top of that, a one-of-a-kind artist who’s used her influence to change the conversation around women, sexuality and equal rights.”

The 58-year-old musician is the best-selling female recording artist of all time. In her decorated career, Madonna has 8 No. 1 albums with 21 in the top 10, 12 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, and the most top 10 hits with 38.

Not only has Madonna been a constant force on the radio waves, but she also has continued to make a major impact on the world with her philanthropic efforts. Madonna’s Raising Malawi organization will be constructing its first pediatric surgery and intensive care unit set to open in 2017. The Mercy James Institute of Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care will provide special care for patients after critical surgeries, train Malawian medical staff, and even double the number of life-saving surgeries performed on children every year.

The two previous women of the year for Billboard were Lady Gaga in 2015, and Taylor Swift in 2014.

The seven-time Grammy winner will receive the honor on December 9 at the annual Women in Music event, which airs nationally on Lifetime on December 12, according to Billboard. Alongside Madonna, the 50 most powerful female executives in the industry will be recognized.

Congratulations to Madonna!

Who would have won your vote for Woman of the Year?

