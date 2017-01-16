Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out About The Paris Robbery Arrests

The French authorities have recently arrested and charged 10 people in relation to Kim Kardashian‘s jewelry heist. Kim has yet to say anything about the news, but her sister, Khloe Kardashian addressed how she feels about the good news.

While promoting her new show, Revenge Body, Kardashian appeared in an interview where she spoke a lot about her sister and what she went through after that terrible night. Though she hadn’t spoken to her sister directly about the arrests, she expressed how she thinks Kim feels.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“”For me, I think it’s so rewarding,” she said. “I don’t care, from the poorest of the poor to the richest of the rich, nobody deserves anything to be taken from them. I think that’s a disgusting act. And I think whenever you get that closure, that has to be a sign of relief for you.”

The night of the robbery, Kim Kardashian claims she was tied up, put in the bathroom, and had a gun pointed at her head as the thieves robbed her of millions of dollars worth the jewelry. After that, Kim stayed out of the spotlight,only recently returning to social media.

After the heist, Kim and Khloe and the rest of the Kardashian family were quickly caught up in filming their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. So, this forced Kim to consider another issue – should the show cover the robbery.

“Well, we are damned if we do and damned if we don’t,” Khloe commented. “We are so vulnerable and [have opened] up our lives so much in the past that interestingly enough, if we don’t show things fans get really angry — they feel as if that was taken away from them.”

So, while the world waits to hear what Kim has to say about the arrests, everyone can get a peek into how Kardashian handled the robbery right after it happened. Hopefully, the end of the entire debacle is coming soon.

Next: Suspects Charged In Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery | Kim Kardashian’s Limo Driver Has Been Released Without Charges | Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Blasted The Kardashians, And They Didn’t Even Know It | Mark Wahlberg Weighs In On Justin Bieber Calvin Klein Underwear Ads

[H/T PEOPLE]