Justin Ross Harris Found Guilty On All Counts

Justin Ross Harris has been found guilty by a jury in Brunswick, Georgia for the murder of his 22-month-old son Cooper by leaving him in the hot car to die.

35-year-old Harris was accused of intentionally locking Cooper inside a hot vehicle for seven hours. According to his phone records, Harris was sexting with six women, including one minor, on the same day as Cooper’s death.

Harris was found guilty on three counts of murder, and on two counts of cruelty to Children for Cooper’s death. The jury also found him guilty on three counts related to the sexting exchanges with two underage girls.

Chuck Boring, the Cobb County Assistant District Attorney, said, “This is one of those occasions where actions speak louder than words.” He continued by saying, “He has malice in his heart, absolutely.”

The jury in Glynn County consisted of six women and six men. They deliberated for 21 hours over four days, according to CNN. The jury poured through over 1,150 pieces of evidence and considered the testimony of 70 witnesses. The evidence included the Hyundai Tucson in which Cooper was killed.

In Chuck Boring’s closing argument, he said, “‘I love my son and all, but we both need escapes.’ Those words were uttered 10 minutes before this defendant, with a selfish abandon and malignant heart, did exactly that.”

According to the prosecution, they argued that Harris could see his son seated in the car seat of his SUV.

“If this child was visible in that car that is not a failure in memory systems,” Boring said. “Cooper would have been visible to anyone inside that car. Flat out.”

In the event that Cooper was visible, Boring said “the defendant is guilty of all counts.”

While Harris had a life with his family, friends, and co-workers, he had an entirely separate life that involved extramarital sexual engagements, sexted various women including several minors, and paid for sex with a prostitute.

In regards to Cooper’s death, Harris’ defense said that the sexual misconduct was unrelated to the case.

“The state wants to bury him in this filth and dirt of his own making, so that you will believe he is so immoral, he is so reprehensible that he can do exactly this,” H. Maddox Kilgore, Harris’ defense attorney said in the closing argument.

As the verdict was being read, Harris showed almost no reaction at all.

Harris may not have had a reaction, but his lawyer H. Maddox Kilgore was thoroughly disappointed in the results.

“When an innocent person is convicted there’s been some breakdowns in the system and that’s what happened here,” Kilgore said.

At his sentencing expected for December 5, Harris could be facing life without parole.

[H/T CNN]