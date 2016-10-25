Jon Michael Hill Talks About His character Walking The Line With Sherlock and Watson Partnerships

ComicBook.com‘s Jim Viscardi recently caught up with the cast ofElementary at the New York Comic-Con. Jon Michael Hill, who portrays Detective Marcus Bell, gave the fans a preview of what they can expect from his character going forward.

When asked what the 31-year-old actor dished on what he was looking forward to most in exploring his character Hill said: “Well it’s great because he’s constantly coming up against the way Sherlock and Watson are operating, and they are continuing to toe the line between law and order and kind of going about their business in the way that they have to get past the red tape.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hill continued by saying, “And that’s always challenging to Detective Bell because he’s got the badge. He’s got to make sure everything is by the book. So they are doing a good job this season of keeping that conflict up.”

For fans of the books and the show, Sherlock undeniably operates in an unorthodox manner, and it has been the cause of several conflicts throughout the storyline. Actor Jonny Lee Miller, who plays the role of Sherlock on the wildly popular CBS drama, also dished on what it was like to portray the eccentric detective. To see what Miller had to say about his drug-addicted character go here.

Also, make sure you check out what Aidan Quinn (Captain Gregson) had to say about what the fans can expect to see from his character’s personal life in this season of Elementary. Based off what Quinn told ComicBook.com, it sounds like the audience might be getting an in depth look at his Captain Gregson’s personal life outside the office.

Elementary is a modern version on the exciting adventures of Sherlock Homes, with the iconic detective now based in New York City. The series stars Johnny Lee Miller as Sherlock Holmes, Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson, Aidan Quinn as Captain Gregson, and Jon Michael Hill as Detective Marcus Bell.

The series first premiered on CBS back in 2012 and has been running for five seasons now. The producers on Elementary include Hill of Beans Productions, Timberman-Beverly Productions, and CBS Television Studios.

In addition to Elementary, Jon Michael Hill has can also be seen in films and television shows such as Standing 8, Eastbound & Down, Falling Overnight, and Detroit 1-8-7. Check out the full interview with Jon Michael hill in the video above.

What are your thoughts about Jon Michael Hill’s comments about his character Detective Marcus Bell on CBS’ Elementary?