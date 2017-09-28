Jodie Foster’s Tribute To Director Jonathan Demme Is The Ultimate Hat Tip

The Silence of the Lambs cleaned up at the 1992 Oscars, and Jodie Foster‘s win for Best Actress was just icing on the cake for her.

The man she has to thank for that career-defining role, Jonathan Demme, passed away yesterday and Foster has released a deeply emotional statement about her late “friend” and “mentor.”

In a statement released today, Foster said, “I am heart-broken to lose a friend, a mentor, a guy so singular and dynamic you’d have to design a hurricane to contain him. Jonathan was as quirky as his comedies and as deep as his dramas. He was pure energy, the unstoppable cheerleader for anyone creative. Just as passionate about music as he was about art, he was and will always be a champion of the soul.”

She continued, “[He was] most beloved, something wild, brother of love, director of the lambs. Love that guy. Love him so much.”

Demme’s accomplishments with The Silence of the Lambs deserved every bit of acclaim received. It’s often considered to be the most critically respected “horror” film of all-time.

In addition to Demme’s and Foster’s Oscar wins, Sir Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor and the film itself won Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Some of Demme’s other high-profile films were Beloved, Rachel Getting Married, and Philadelphia, which was his immediate follow-up to The Silence of the Lambs and earned Tom Hanks his first Oscar win.

Jonathan Demme’s passing has left a huge creative gap in Hollywood, but it’s comforting to know that he’s left behind an incredible legacy and a wealth of quality film work for future generations to be influenced by.

