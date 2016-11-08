‘Jinx’ Subject Robert Durst Enters Plea For Susan Berman Murder

After a damning confession caught on a hot mic while filming for The Jinx, Robert Durst fled to New Orleans. He was captured and extradited to California, and now he’s finally entered his plea for the 2000 alleged murder of Susan Berman.



“I do want to say here and now, though, I am not guilty,” the 73-year-old said in the Los Angeles court.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The documentary film focused on the 1982 disappearance of Durst’s wife, Kathleen Durst, as well as the death of Berman. Durst had always been a suspect in both cases, but a lack of evidence kept him a free man.

The Jinx subject had always maintained his innocence, but on the very last episode of the documentary he entered a bathroom alone. There was no one else around, and Durst though he had complete privacy. What he didn’t know, however, was that his mic was still hot.

While in the bathroom he confessed out loud to both murders, and the mic picked up everything. It wasn’t until months later as technicians were reviewing the footage that they discovered the confession, and when it came to light Durst fled.

He was later arrested and sentenced to 85 months in federal prison after pleading guilty for possessing a .38-caliber revolver.

Durst’s attorney Dick DeGuerin predicts the murder trial will likely begin sometime in 2017.

Do you think Durst is guilty, or was his off-handed confession just the ramblings of a tired man?

[ H/T Rolling Stone ]