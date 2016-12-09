Jennifer Lawrence Apologizes For That Butt-Scratching Story

Jennifer Lawrence is a klutz. Everyone knows it and it is one of the many reasons why she is so loveable. But her latest klutzy story recently got a lot of backlash as it was thought to be offensive to Hawaiian culture. So, in hopes of making amends, the actress has issued an apology.

Back when Lawrence was shooting The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in Hawaii, she mentioned that she was always surrounded by these sacred rocks. Hawaiian culture says that the rocks are the people’s ancestors, so you aren’t supposed to do certain things – like sit – on them.

Turns out, Lawrence used them to scratch her butt. What’s more, one of her butt scratching incidents accidentally knocked one of the rocks loose, causing a mini-landslide that almost hurt one of the crew members. Worse off, some of the locals were offended.

“It was a huge dramatic deal, and all the Hawaiians were like, ‘Oh my God, it’s the curse!’” Lawrence said while on The Graham Norton Show. “And I’m in the corner going, ‘I’m your curse. I wedged it loose with my ass.’”

Unlike many of her other klutzy stories, people didn’t like this one too much. She was criticized for her ignorance to the Hawaiian culture. So, to try to make amends to those she offended, the Passengers actress issued an apology on Facebook.

“I meant absolutely no disrespect to the Hawaiian people,” she wrote. “I really thought that I was being self-deprecating about the fact that I was ‘the curse,’ but I understand the way it was perceived was not funny and I apologize if I offended anyone.”

Hopefully, this means that in the future Lawrence will be more aware of where and on what she scratches her butt. And, if she does happen to do it on anything sacred, she doesn’t announce it to the world. It’s all funny and adorable until you offend an entire culture.

