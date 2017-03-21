Jared Fogle’s Prison Attacker Speaks Out About Beating Him Up

The inmate who attacked Jared Fogle in prison has spoken out to explain why he delivered the beating to the former Subway spokesman.

While at the Englewood prison in Colorado last year, 61-year-old Steve Nigg took it upon himself to attack Jared Fogle. Nigg wrote a horrifying letter obtained by TMZ that described how the other pedophiles in prison revered Jared Fogle as their supreme leader.

“Jared is their hero,” Nigg wrote in the letter. “You would not believe how arrogant Jared was. He hired bodyguards and the other child molesters looked at him as if he was a god.”

If only for a moment, Fogle was left feeling like less of an almighty figure after Nigg, who is in prison on weapons charges, left the disgraced pitchman with a bloody nose, swollen face, and scratches on his neck.

Since the attack, Nigg has been relocated to a prison in Oklahoma. He was removed from the Colorado facility after explaining to prison officials that he would brutalize Fogle again if he gets the chance.

Nigg said that after the beating he has “lost good times (time off his sentence) and spent many months in the hole, plus the loss of commissary and email.”

Despite the fact that he has had some of his privileges revoked, Nigg says, “I have no regrets.”

Jared Fogle is serving 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of child pornography and crossing state lines to pay for sex with minors. He will be eligible for parole in 2029.

At the time of his sentencing, Fogle agreed to pay a total of $1.4 million in restitution to 14 different victims, according to CNN Money. The judge presiding over the case also imposed a $175k fine.

Fogle rose to fame as a spokesman for Subway. He worked for the company for 16 years and frequently told the story of how he lost 245 pounds by eating Subway twice a day.

When the child pornography charges against Fogle first surfaced, Subway immediately fired him.

