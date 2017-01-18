UPDATE: Former president George H.W. Bush has been moved to intensive care for shortness of breath.

Former president George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized, his spokesman told CNN early Wednesday morning, CNN reports.

According to Jim McGrath, Bush has been hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital since Saturday for shortness of breath. McGrath said the 41st US president is responding well to treatments and should be released from the hospital soon.

Jean Becker,Bush’s chief of staff, told the Houston Chronicle and KHOU that Bush is “doing fine.”

Bush, a single-term as President from 1988 to 1992, was already not expected to attend the inauguration of the 45th President, Donald J. Trump, in Washington on Friday due to health concerns. Several health mishaps have kept the 92-year-old grounded and out of the public eye during the past few years and he has rarely made public remarks.

Several years ago, Bush revealed that he suffered from a form of Parkinson’s disease that left him unable to walk. He now uses a wheelchair (or scooter) to get around.

In December 2014 he was hospitalized after experiencing shortness of breath, and the following July fell at his home in Kennebunkport, Maine, breaking the C2 vertebrae in his neck.

The injury did not result in any neurological problems, his spokesman said at the time.

