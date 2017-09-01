Game of Thrones Episodic Video Game Coming From Telltale

After about two weeks of rumors, the Telltale Game of Thrones episodic video game series has officially been announced, and a logo graphic released by Telltale Games.The game will apparently be based on the HBO series, reflecting that version of events when the TV series and novels differ. This is in contrast to the best-selling game based on The Walking Dead, which didn’t feature many familiar characters but which was explicitly set in the world of the comic books, not the AMC TV series.The official announcement came via Telltale’s Twitter page, which you can see below.

It’s TRUE! We’re working with @HBO to create an all-new episodic game series based on GAME OF THRONES in 2014! #VGX pic.twitter.com/d5GkhS2MOw — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) December 8, 2013

Earlier today, Telltale also announced a partnership with Gearbox Software to develop a series of games called Tales From the Borderlands, based on the best-selling console gaming franchise.