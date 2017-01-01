Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Selma Alameri Marries Patrick Daniels

If there is one thing The Bachelor has taught America, it’s that just because you don’t receive the final rose, doesn’t mean you can’t find love out there. Another former Bachelor contestant recently tied the knot in an intimate and adorable ceremony. Selma Alameri has officially married her fiancé Patrick Daniels.

Alameri and Daniels were officially hitched on Thursday at a very very small ceremony at the San Diego courthouse. Alameri wore a sleek white knee length dress with three-quarter length sleeves. She rocked a classy pair of black heels and even carried a small bouquet of red and white flowers. Her new hubby called it semi-casual with a blue sports jacket, white pants, and a black button down.

Getting married!👰🏻💎 A photo posted by Selma Alameri (@selmaalameri) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:21pm PST

The newlyweds shared a few of their photos on Alameri’s Instagram page. If nothing else, it’s clear that these two didn’t need a big and fancy wedding to be completely happy with their wedding day. Alameri is nothing by smiles before, during, and after the ceremony.

It’s official!!! Mr. and Mrs. Daniels!! ❤❤ #cityhallstyle A photo posted by Selma Alameri (@selmaalameri) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:33pm PST

“I get to love him forever and ever!” she captioned a photo of the two celebrating with champagne on a balcony looking out over the ocean.

I get to love him forever and ever! Sorry guys- last one I promise! ❤🤗👰🏻 A photo posted by Selma Alameri (@selmaalameri) on Dec 29, 2016 at 3:34pm PST

Alameri was a contestant on The Bachelor season with Sean Lowe. However, it seemed that Lowe wasn’t too happy with the fact that she wasn’t willing to make out with him during their one-on-one date in the desert.

“I don’t believe showing affection in public is a bad thing, but my mom does,” she said at the time of the show. “Her one simple request was ‘don’t make out with somebody on television.’ We have such a strong culture and my family is big in my life, so I needed to test Sean to see if he’d respect my family and culture.”

Apparently, Lowe didn’t care enough about Alameri or her culture because he sent her home shortly after claiming that she was unwilling to compromise with him.

Clearly, it was Lowe’s loss! Alameri is clearly happier with her husband anyway.

Congrats to the couple!

