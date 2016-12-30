Florida Shoe Store Manager Decks Out-Of-Control Customer

This customer will probably think twice before causing a ruckus at the mall again!

Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a woman was filmed refusing to back away from the entrance to a shoe store at the Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, Florida. The Steve Madden store was supposed to be closed, but one woman was determined to buy a new pair of shoes. Her overzealous behavior ended up in a swift punch to the face.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Local radio personality Andy Slater shared the cell phone footage of the violent incident on Twitter. Slater wrote on social media that the manager was not allowing anyone to come into the store at the time. The Swiss tourist was offended, and thought that she was being discriminated against.

The shocking footage shows the longhaired woman in a floral blouse trying to barge past the store manager. However, she is being physically blocked by a male employee at the Steve Madden location.

When a female store manager approaches the door, she sternly asks the angry customer to move away from the entrance.

“I’m not doing anything to you!” the tourist said in accented English.

The male employee warns the irate woman that mall security was on the way, but the woman says, “I don’t care!”

The conflict escalated quickly after the customer dumped a bottle of water in hands on top of the female manager’s head. She then smacked her in the face.

The soaking wet manager then retaliated with brutal force and decked the customer twice in the face. The small gathering of people looked on with shocked expressions on their faces as the insane scene unfolded before their eyes.

“You hit me like a crazy!” the customer said. “I’m going to sue you! Who do you think you are?”

The manager’s colleagues quickly restrained her after delivering the violent blows.

After the altercation, the Steve Madden store remained closed for several hours, according to Daily Mail.

The Sunrise Police Department said there have been no arrests made after this incident.

Check out the shocking video above.

How would you have reacted if you saw this shoe store manager punching a customer?

MORE: These Mall Brawls That Broke Out During Christmas Shopping Are Brutal | Store Owner Gets Wrecked After Spitting In Customer’s Face

[H/T Daily Mail]