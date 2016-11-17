Fantastic Beasts Movie Spikes Prices At Harry Potter Auctions

Harry Potter memorabilia is set to hit auction in December, and thanks to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, prices are at an all-time high.



The auction is set to place at Sotheby’s London in December and is expected to bring in large sums of money for the items up for bid.

One of the items is a rare copy of The Tales of Beedle the Bard, a book that was hand-written and illustrated by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling herself. The book is estimated to reach upwards of $620,000, but the bidding could go even higher.

The Tales of Beedle the Bard was created by Rowling with the sole intent of raising money for her charity Lumos, and contains seven unique mounted rhodochrosite stones.

But other Harry Potter auctions are also reaping the benefits of the price bump from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Other items that are reaching record prices include Rowling’s Harry Potter chair, which (witch?) is expected secure upwards of $394,000.

A first-edition copy of Harry Potter and the Philsopher’s Stone sells for more than $31,000,

Pontus Silfverstolpe, founder of Barnebys, the search engine that tracks art, antiquates and collectables across 1,600 auction houses, says Harry Potter memorabilia has always been a hot commodity, but is even more so now because of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

“Harry Potter has become an auction phenomenon. Any Harry Potter memorabilia, film posters, film costumes, and anything to do with the actors who starred in the films are eminently saleable,” said Silfverstolpe. “Prices have steadily increased over the past decade. For example recently we have seen a number of items make surprising amounts.”

