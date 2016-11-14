Eddie Redmayne Divulges Details On Deciding His Fantastic Beasts Wand

Few moments are as important for wizards as selecting their own wands, and the same can be said of actors who merely play wizards in movies. Eddie Redmayne, star of the upcoming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, set in the world of J.K. Rowling, opened up about the very personal process of picking his wand.

Set in the early 20th century in America, Redmayne plays a magizoologist who’s responsible for transporting magical creatures into and out of the country, thanks to his bottomless briefcase. In a recent interview with USA Today, Redmayne explained that preparing for the role took him to some unexpected places and resulted in surprising experiences he could bring to the role.

Hoping to gain advice on how to handle real animals, the Oscar-winning actor encountered a baby anteater at a wildlife refuge in England. This anteater would only uncurl itself for feedings if someone would tickle its stomach, a trick which Redmayne mastered and incorporated in the film as a way of getting the mythical Niffler to relax in Fantastic Beasts.

It’s great to see the actor so committed to the world of J.K. Rowling and how enthusiastic he was about his wand. It reminds me of seeing Ewan McGregor deciding which lightsaber he wanted when he was cast as Obi-Wan Kenobi, with a relatively simple decision leading to the creation of an iconic object to be replicated in toys, collectibles, and cosplay.

