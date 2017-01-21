Looks Like Russia Is Already Celebrating Donald Trump’s Presidency In The Strangest Way Possible

It seems like Russia is already on the Donald Trump train. According to the New York Post, they have released some hilarious looking coffee mugs that depict Vldamir Putin and Donald Trump together and it is beyond absurd.

You can see the mugs here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

President Donald Trump‘s inauguration is also being celebrated in Russia with parties, commemorative coins and “matryoshka” nesting dolls as that country looks forward to a new era of detente.

Putin critic Gennady Gudkov told Reuters it’s nothing short of “Trumpomania.” Um, what? This is mind-boggling.

The Kremlin is hoping Trump will pull back on economic sanctions imposed by the Obama administration after Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Gudkov said. They’re also hoping the US will now team up with Russia in fighting Islamic State, and that Trump will roll back NATO military activity near their western borders.

With the above in mind, there are still many out there who are not celebrating Trump’s presidency as much as Russia:

Trump and Puting released pretty much identical nuke policies on the same day last week. Everything is fine. — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) December 31, 2016

Among the Trump tchotchke’s now in vogue are nesting dolls in the new US president’s likeness, and limited-edition silver and gold commemorative coins, minted by craftsmen in the city of Zlatoust, east of Moscow.

UP NEXT: Michelle Obama Received A Gift From Melania Trump, And Her Face Is Priceless

The coins read “In Trump We Trust.”

So yes, Russia is freaking out that Trump is finally the President of the United States.

puting celebrating trump like. pic.twitter.com/IlD7Zd2G9E — kasim simoh (@kasim_simoh) January 20, 2017

And a shop selling Russian military kit located opposite the U.S. embassy in Moscow has unveiled a cheeky promotional campaign offering embassy employees and U.S. citizens a 10 percent discount on its wares to celebrate Trump’s inauguration.

What do you think of Russia celebrating Donald Trump’s presidency in such a strange way? Be sure to leave your answers in the comments below.

MORE: Watch Barack Obama Give His Final Farewell | Barack Obama Tweets For First Time After Donald Trump Becomes President | Miley Cyrus Sends Crystal Clear Message About Trump Inauguration With New Instagram Pic | Social Media Gets Volcanic After Washington Fireworks Display Appears To Spell USR Instead Of USA | Donald Trump Unveils New Campaign Slogan From The Purge | Sons Of Anarchy Creator Kurt Sutter Just Slammed Former President Barack Obama, And Donald Trump

[H/T New York Post]