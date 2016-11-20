Donald Trump Can’t Stop Complaining About Saturday Night Live Skit

Saturday Night Live took another shot at President-elect Donald Trump during this weekend’s show, and billionaire reality TV star can’t stop tweeting about it.

In the SNL skit, Alec Baldwin plays President-elect Trump, and meets with a series of prominent people to deal with the important issues he campaign for, including defeating ISIS, restoring jobs, building the wall, forcibly deporting immigrants and absolving Obamacare. However, when confronted with the reality of these situations, faux Trump flip flopped on every issue.

President-elect Trump didn’t like that one bit – no, not at all. He raced back to his Twitter account to scold SNL for their “biased” show, pointing out the comedic act wasn’t “funny at all.”

I watched parts of @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live last night. It is a totally one-sided, biased show – nothing funny at all. Equal time for us? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2016

It’s not the first time President-elect Trump has lashed out at SNL. Back in October, he said some very mean things about the “boring” show and Baldwin’s portrayal of him, going so far as to say it “stinks.”

Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me.Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016

It also won’t be the last time we see the soon-to-be president of the United States use his Twitter account to scold someone who disagrees with him.

What do you think of President-elect Trump’s response to the SNL skit?

