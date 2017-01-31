Coco Got Glow-In-The-Dark Nails, But It’s Hard To Pay Attention To Them In This Skintight Picture

Ice-T‘s wife, Coco Austin, took to Instagram to give a shout out to one of her favorite nail salons, Rose Nails Lounge.

The actress and web personality posted a picture of her sporting a hat with the salons name and the caption, “Wanna give some love to my fav nail salon! @rosenails_lounge! I just got the glo-n-dark nails. They are neutral colors during the day.”

While the nails look nice, it’s hard to really pay attention to her fingers when the majority of the pic is showing off her fantastic physique.

The new mom has been showing off her new body since having her daughter Chanel Nicole Marrow.

Just a week ago, Coco posted a photo of her and Chanel in matching swim suits with the caption, “Behind on posting my pics…. My bestie and did Miami! Matching monokinis and everything! Swimsuits by @sugardollz.”

Coco and Ice-T have been married since January 2002. In July 2015, Coco announced on the set of their newly begun reality show—Ice & Coco—that she and Ice-T were expecting their first child together and, a week later, they revealed the baby would be a girl who would be named Chanel. On Nov. 28, 2015, the couple announced their child Chanel Nicole Marrow had been born, without specifying the exact date.

