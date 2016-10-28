Carrie Fisher To Go To Trial In Heroin-Related Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Actress Carrie Fisher‘s attempt to be removed from a lawsuit dealing with the heroin-related death of a 21-year-old woman as failed. The woman was living in Fisher’s guest house two months before her untimely death. Fisher asked to be removed from the case, but failed after she could not prove she was not involved in the case.

Amy Breliant passed away in 2010 and her mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against physician Stephen Marmer and Warren Boyd, who was in charge of the rehab network Breliant was a part of when she died. The Star Wars actress is involved because she provided the use of her guest house to the rehab network under Boyd, who paid her upwards of $10,000 a week through his program.

“Fisher has failed to meet her burden to establish that she cannot be found responsible, as a matter of law, for the conduct of Boyd, a joint venture,” said the order of Los Angeles Superior Court judge Laura A. Matz.

“I feel great compassion for any parent’s loss of their child in an untimely death,” Fisher said in regards to the case. “I have a daughter. To lose a child is an unimaginable tragedy and the grief must be devastating. Unfortunately, I am not able to talk about the details of this case because it is ongoing.”

Breliant’s mother, who is the person who originally filed the lawsuit believes that her daughter’s death was in response from the lack of effective help from Boyd and his program, despite the cost of the program itself. Her attorney says that “Warren Boyd used Carrie Fisher’s celebrity status as one of the instruments which he conducted his fraudulent drug rehab9ilitation practice that we believe led to Amy’s death.”

The trial is expected to start in May, and Fisher is one of the official defendants.

