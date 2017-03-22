Carrie Fisher’s Brother Just Revealed Vital Details About Debbie Reynolds Right Before Her Death

Todd Fisher, the brother of Carrie Fisher and son of Debbie Reynolds, has spoken out about the heartbreaking loss of his family members.

The Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher and her Singin’ In The Rain mother died only one day apart back in December of 2016. On Wednesday, Todd opened up about his emotions during this difficult time while talking with Entertainment Tonight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Currently, Todd expressed that he is “a little disoriented” but also that he is “doing fine.” However, he believes that the emotions are all part of the healing process.

“I think it’s important that you grieve and feel it,” he said. “No matter if you’re famous or not, I think having an event and having movies and pictures and feeling that is a good thing. It’s part of the process of grieving.”

He continued by saying: “There’s a freeing sense to all of that. At the same time, it’s obviously a huge loss and they were my girls.”

Todd spoke out about the night that his sister Carrie Fisher passed away, and the conversation he had with his mother.

“My mother said to me the night that Carrie died … we were talking that night and I didn’t know what was happening, but she was setting me up for her leaving the planet,” he said. “And she really just said to me, ‘You know, I know that was really hard on you losing your sister.’ [And I said], ‘I mean, Carrie was there holding my hand when I took my first steps. I have film of that and it will be in the memorial.’ And when I was editing that, it ripped my heart out. But my mother said, ‘I know that’s tough. It might be tougher even, you know… I don’t know for sure when I [will] go.’”

“I was like, ‘Well, look, fortunately we don’t have to face that right now, you know, we just face this,’” he said. “But then she was like asking my permission [to go]. I [said], ‘You’re going to be OK, everything is under control.’ And she starts running me back through her estate, which we had done many times. [She’s like], ‘You’re going to take my dog and, you know, all these little instructions.’ And [she] even [went through] last-minute changes due to the fact that Carrie left first, as far as the memorial service.”

“I thought that we were just going through these events just like one would go back through an estate,” Todd said. “But instead the next morning, we had a little further dialogue and she chose to leave the planet in front of my face two feet away. If you had told me this story and I wasn’t there, I would have a very hard time believing what I saw. But she literally looked at me and said, ‘I want to go be with Carrie’ and closed her eyes and went to sleep.”

“I’m telling you what it looked like,” he said. “It looked like she asked permission to leave, told me she was going to leave, told me she loves me, closed her eyes and went to sleep.”

“That’s kind of a magical, beautiful thing,” he said. “As much as it’s also hard, it’s what she wanted.”

Todd also revealed that his mother didn’t “want a big deal” of a service, and that she wanted to be cremated when she passed away. However, when her daughter died the night before, the 84-year-old changed her mind.

“She no longer wanted to be cremated, she wanted to be buried with Carrie,” he said. “Now she wanted the tomb idea that I had brought up long ago and got sunk. ‘No, I don’t want a big tomb, I don’t want to draw any attention to myself,’ [she said], but now with Carrie gone she said, ‘OK.’ So we bought this great tomb over at Forest Lawn [cemetery]. She changed her mind that night.”

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Todd Fisher and his family.

Up Next:

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]