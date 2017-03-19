Barack Obama Pays Loving Tribute To Chuck Berry

As previously reported, music legend Chuck Berry passed away in his Missouri home sometime on Saturday due to currently undisclosed reasons. He was 90 years old.

Many have come out to honor him since news of his passing became public.

Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones said, “I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry’s passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers. His lyrics shone above others [and] threw a strange light on the American Dream. Chuck, you were amazing [and] your music is engraved inside us forever,” and Bruce “The Boss” Springsteen added, “Chuck Berry was rock’s greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock ‘n’ roll writer who ever lived.”

Maybe the most prestigious memorial, though, came from former U.S. President Barack Obama, who tweeted, “Chuck Berry rolled over everyone who came before him – and turned up everyone who came after. We’ll miss you, Chuck. Be good.”

Chuck Berry rolled over everyone who came before him – and turned up everyone who came after. We’ll miss you, Chuck. Be good. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 19, 2017

Chuck Berry stirred up a lot of controversy in his time, but he was also highly respected, revered, and accomplished. He was a recipient of a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award as well as a Kennedy Center honoree.

With massive hits like 1972’s “My Ding-a-Ling” and 1958’s “Johnny B. Goode,” Time magazine once called Berry “one of the 10 greatest electric guitar players of all time.”

While no specific have been given at this time, reportedly, emergency personnel discovered Berry inside his St. Charles County home and he was said to be unresponsive. They worked to revive him but were unable to and he was pronounced dead at 1:26 p.m. on Saturday.

