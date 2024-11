The frontman of major prog-rock group Asia, John Wetton, has passed away at the age of 67.

The singer had been battling cancer and sepsis for many months before his death, The International Business Times reports.

As a member of Asia, Wetton enjoyed international success in the 1970s and 80s. Their first album sold 10 million copies and stay at No. 1 on the charts for nine weeks.

