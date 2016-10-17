Amy Schumer Mocks Donald Trump During Tampa Show Causing Fans To Walk Out

During a comedy show at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, comedienne Amy Schumer strayed from her normal routine in order to mock Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

While nearly 10,000 fans showed up for the stand-up performance, hundreds of people proceeded to leave the arena when Schumer began making comments such calling Trump an “orange, sexual-assaulting, fake-colloege-starting monster.”

“I don’t want to hear that,” audience member Bryon Nfinger said. “We wanted to have a good night without distractions with politics.”

According to WTSP, the 35-year-old Trainwreck actress shared a story to the crowd about being a victim of sexual assault, and that she could not comprehend how anyone could vote for the billionaire real estate mogul in light of the sexual assault allegations.

In the middle of the performance, Schumer explained that she is a Hillary Clinton supporter. She then invited a Donald Trump supporter on stage to explain his reasoning for wanting to vote for the former Apprentice star. A video was posted on YouTube showing Schumer getting boo’d by the crowd after she dissed Trump.

Another audience member named Ryan Atwood told the Tampa Bay Times, “The show became political.” He said, “I definitely didn’t come to hear this.”

One Facebook user and audience member named Brigette Stricland took to Facebook to share a length post about how Schumer likely lost many fans tonight in the Tampa area.

According to Strickland, she was one of the people who left and she was able to get a refund for the comedy show turned political soap box.

