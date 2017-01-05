A Burmese Python Takes Down An Alligator And Makes Jaws Look Like Child’s Play

Palm Beach Post reporter Joe Capozzi was enjoying a bike ride through Big Cypress National Preserve when a series of intense splashes caught his attention. When he rushed over to the scene, he witnessed an incredible display of the power of mother nature as he saw an alligator caught in epic combat with a Burmese python.

Burmese pythons are a non-native species in Florida, with wildlife experts blaming people taking them in as pets and ultimately releasing them into the wild as the explanation for how so many of them came to live in the area. Internationally, the species is considered to be threatened, according to the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature).

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a pamphlet about the pythons, the National Park Service says, “Many federal and state agencies are working to remove these large reptiles from ecosystems within the state to try to outpace the reproduction of these snakes in the Everglades and Big Cypress Swamp.”

A biologist from the nature preserve says that hunters will be on the lookout for the python in hopes of preventing harm to other native species.

The video is disturbing, as the python’s method of execution involved squeezing the alligator tightly and keeping it submerged underwater until it drowned, but is a reminder of the power of nature.

MORE NEWS: Alleged ‘Alien’ Signal Pinpointed From Dwarf Galaxy 3 Billion Lightyears Away / Father-In-Law Reveals Eerie Details After Son-In-Law Allegedly Kills His Daughter / Margot Robbie Caught Ice Skating To Prepare For Tonya Harding Role / Entire Family Killed In Small Plane Crash En Route To Telluride

[H/T Orlando Sentinal]