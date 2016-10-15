5-Year-Old Boy Heroically Pulls 2-Year-Old Brother Out Of Burning Truck After Fatal Crash

A 5-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero after he managed pull his 2-year-old brother from a burning truck after the vehicle crashed, killing his father.

On Friday morning, the father lost control of the 18-wheeler near the Aldine Bender exit on Interstate 45 in north Houston. The man proceeded to run off the road and crash into a pillar, according to NBC. The big rig then tipped over and erupted in flames.

Houston Police Department Sgt. James Rogue said that the 5-year-old was ejected from his seat in the collision. He then went on to rescue his brother from the burning wreckage.

“He’s a trooper,” Roque said.

Before the authorities arrived on the scene, a witness ran to the area of the crash.

Both children are expected to survive. However, the 2-year-old child sustained severe burns and was transported to the Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. The 5-year-old was also taken to the hospital but with minor injuries.

The family was moving to Galveston, Texas and the children’s mother was driving an RV ahead of the moving truck, according to what the 5-year-old boy told the police. At the moment, law enforcement has been unable to get in touch with the mother.

At least 1 person dead, child and infant ejected from tractor trailer that went up in flames. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/w9j6WXsZPV — Sofia Ojeda (@KPRCSofiaOjeda) October 14, 2016

At the time of the crash, the cops are unable to tell if the young boys were wearing seatbelts or if they were strapped into car seats.

“The wreckage is just so horrific,” Roque said. “It’s just hard to tell.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the two young boys, and we commend this heroic 5-year-old for his bravery.

