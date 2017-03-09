5-Foot-Long Dead Shark Found In Shopping Cart In Store Parking Lot

Florida is a crazy place and this new story explains just why that is.

Authorities were shocked and mystified when a 5-foot-long dead shark was left in the parking lot of a northeast Florida Wal-Mart just days before another dead shark was found nearby.

The St. Augustine Record reports St. Johns County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the store parking lot last week after the shark was found in a shopping cart.

Authorities talked to the owner of an RV parked nearby and learned that the RV owner had woken to find the shark on his vehicle’s hood. The owner said he then put it in the cart.

The sheriff’s office says days later they were called to a driveway in Vilano Beach where they found another dead shark.

The deputies called in the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to dispose of the sharks.

