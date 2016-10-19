13-Year-Old Student Forced To Amputate Leg After Teacher Repeatedly Beats Him

It was only his first day at Edgewood Student Services Center when a teacher lashed out. Now, the seriously-injured 13-year-old student is forced to amputate his leg.



The student was sent to the alternative school in Georgia when on his first day he encountered “behavioral specialist” Bryant Mosley. When the boy tried to leave the room to call his mother, the teacher slammed him to the floor at least two times.

Videos by PopCulture.com

School officials said they would call an ambulance after the boy told them he couldn’t feel his leg. But instead, Mosley forced the boy onto the bus and sent him home without so much as a phone call to his family.

“They placed an injured student on the school bus,” said the boy’s attorney Renee Tucker. “We don’t know the extent that the injuries were worsened by the failure to render aid and certainly by picking him up and seating him on the school bus. Then they had him ride in that same school bus home without any support or stabilization of that leg.”

Mosley, who is an outside contractor trained in “preventing and managing aggressive behavior,” claims he repeatedly slammed the boy to the floor in an attempt to “physically restrain” him “due to behavior issues.”

Regardless of the reason for the altercation, doctors say the boy must have now have his leg amputated. Additionally, the boy’s mother, who took time off work to care for her son, has now lost her job.

Tucker has submitted a request to gain access to an alleged video of the incident, and plans to sue the school for $5 million.

[ H/T US Uncut ]