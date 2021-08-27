Paul Stanley's KISS Bandmate Gene Simmons Updates Singer's Status After COVID-19 Diagnosis

✖

KISS frontman Paul Stanley recently revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19, and now his bandmate Gene Simmons has provided an update on the singer's status. Speaking to TMZ, Simmons shared that Stanley isn't feeling too great, but that he is expected to be fine since he previously got the coronavirus vaccine. He went on to urge everyone else to do the same.

According to Simmons, Stanley started to lose his voice on Thursday, and also felt very tired. As a precaution, the band and crew got tested and Stanley's came back positive. Stanley is quarantining for 10 days and everyone else is quarantining for a period of time until they determine there will not be any more positive tests. This means that KISS is going to have to cancel some shows on their current End of the Road tour. Simmons clarified that any show they miss they will work to reschedule.

Some really rough days behind and hopefully just a few more ahead. Then... I'M COMIN' OUT THERE TO SEE YOU!!!! pic.twitter.com/jTCV5DZop6 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 27, 2021

On Thursday, after the news had emerged about Stanley's condition, the singer took to Twitter to clear up some rumors. "PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU!" he exclaimed. "My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense."

He later added, "A Full Press Release Will Be Issued Shortly about upcoming KISS shows. I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow."

The first show to be canceled was on in Pennsylvania, which the band issued an announcement about after Stanley's diagnosis. "Tonight's #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID," the statement read. "More information about show dates will be made available ASAP. Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated."

The group later revealed that their show in Raleigh, North Carolina was canceled as well, but that they were in the process of getting it rescheduled. At this time, the next KISS concert is scheduled to be their Sept. 9 show in Irvine, California. This means shows in Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, and Wisconsin are all likely being rescheduled.