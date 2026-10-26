Famous Rock Band Is Facing Legal Issues With the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders

The bandmates of famed rock band My Chemical Romance are preparing to go to court after they were sued over a dispute involving the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ uniforms.

According to Today, Pro Silver Star, the owner of the well-known NFL cheer squad, filed the lawsuit. The organization is also seeking a temporary restraining order against the My Chemical Romance bandmates to stop them from using the cheer team’s costumes on stage.

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The lawsuit followed My Chemical Romance’s shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles last week. Dancers resembling Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders appeared on stage during the bandmates’ performance of “Teenagers.”

“Audience members and online commentators understandably believed that the performers were the real Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders,” Pro Silver Star stated in the lawsuit. “And said so in social media posts that continue to circulate.”

In the legal documents, Pro Silver Star said it had “no issue” with the My Chemical Romance music and did not want the defendants to change the choreography or “even their decision to put gun-toting performers on stage.”

“Silver Star asks only that those performers not wear the DCC Uniform while doing it,” the documents read. “The universe of alternative costume designs is effectively unlimited.”

Pro Silver Star has requested a preliminary injunction for the costume usage. The organization described the dancers’ costumes as being “counterfeit uniforms” which reflected the “signature elements of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ uniforms.

Pro Silver Star also pointed out that the dancers were handed files and joined the stage and “depicted being shot and crawling off the stage.”

“The brand DCC built on dedication, character, and community, and on decades of entertaining American troops, was thus put on a stage in a gunfight, its uniform worn by performers shown shooting and being shot,” the lawsuit reads.