Billboard Music Awards 2018: Ciara Stuns in Sheer Sparkle Dress

Ciara stunned everyone at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with her sheer, nude-colored sparkling dress at the red carpet before the show began.

The 32-year-old Ciara was not nominated for an award this year, but she has been nominated for four Billboard awards in the past. In 2004, she was nominated for Female New Artist of the Year. She also has a Grammy Award for Best Short-Form Music Video for “Lose Control” with Missy Elliot and Fatman.

Ciara also starred in the 2015 BET Awards tribute to Janet Jackson, who received the Billboard Icon Award. The singer was joined by Jason Derulo and Tinashe to honor Jackson.

Earlier this month, Ciara told PEOPLE how she lost 50 pounds after giving birth to her second child, 1-year-old Sienna Princess.

“I was even more fired up about getting my post-baby weight off [this time],” Ciara told the magazine. “It was just my own personal goal that I set for myself. It’s a whole different animal when you have two kids, and it felt really good.”

Ciara said she gained 65 lbs. during her pregnancy with Sienna, so she had a strict regiment after she was born.

“I would wake up, breastfeed, then get Future ready for school. Then after I take him to school, come back and work out. Then after I work out, breastfeed and go back and get Future from school. Come back and breastfeed, then go work out again,” Ciara recalled.

The “1, 2 Step” singer also found out she suffered from diastasis recti, a postpartum condition that causes abdominal muscles to separate. So, she needed to work out her core even more to reach her goals.

“I have to work even harder. That’s a bit more intense,” she says about her core. “A lot more effort goes into it because your muscles bulge out differently, and you’re trying to reconnect the muscles and retrain them.”

Ciara also has a 4-year-old son, Future Zahir, with rapper Future. She married Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in 2016.

“When you have two kids it’s double the love. With Russ, Future, and Sienna, I have an abundance of love, so it just feels really good,” she said in a recent Essence interview. “As an entertainer when you’re just going and going, and with business when you’re really driven, when you have days like Mother’s Day you take the moment to put all of that to the side and really be normal and embrace that special part of life.”

