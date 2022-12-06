Lil Rel Howery Explains 'I Love My Dad' as a 'Cringe-Worthy Ride' (Exclusive)

Lil Rel Howery is staying busy by appearing in multiple television shows and movies over the last few years. But his most recent movie, I Love My Dad, stands out for uncomfortable reasons. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Howery explained what makes I Love My Dad an interesting film.

"I like the fact that it's based on a true story," Howery exclusively told PopCulture. "It's such a hilarious, cringe-worthy ride we go on. But it's really worth it. And when I read the script, and when I talked to James [Morosini], and James was like, 'Yeah, this is based off a true story.' I was like, 'Wow.' And it happened to him was even crazier. So I just love the story and I love the fact the audience really don't know what type of ride they're in for."

Howery stars as Jimmy, who is the friend of the main character, Chuck, played by Patton Oswalt. Chuck's son, Franklin (Morosini), blocked his father on social media, leading to Chuck impersonating a waitress online to check in on him. However, Franklin begins to fall for the imaginary girl (Claudia Sulewski) and wants to meet her in person.

When talking about Jimmy, Howery said he's a character that "brings the heart to it and common sense" to the movie. However, Howery also noted that Jimmy is the "one with some common sense but also actually pushes him to participate too at the same time. So it is really funny, but I think Jimmy just represents a little bit of the heart of the film."

I Love My Dad is a reminder that you have to be careful when it comes to who you talk to on social media. But Howery says the film also takes a look at how parents treat their children. "It makes you think about what type of parent you are and how far you are willing to go or just even be in a situation where your child don't want to talk to you," he said. "That's kind of tough, especially when you're not sure where their mind is. In this particular situation, James' character is suicidal, you know what I'm saying? So I think that's why Chuck went as far as he did because he just wasn't sure... He didn't want anything to happen to his son. And it's like how far would you go to do that? And in this movie, it goes too far, but I think you weirdly understand the sentiment of it." I Love my Dad is available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital now.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.